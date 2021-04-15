Ex-Prasa CEO Lucky Montana to testify at Zondo commission

Molefe Seeletsa

Proceedings adjourned early on Thursday after Gugile Nkwinti's testimony was postponed to a later date due to issues about his affidavit.

The judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will resume its hearings on Friday, 16 April, with former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana expected to testify.

This is after evidence leader advocate Mabel Sesi Baloyi asked Zondo for time to go through and address the issues in Nkwinti’s affidavit first before he gives evidence.

“Chair, I have had a discussion with Mr Nkwinti and there are significant parts of his affidavit that require elaboration, which he would otherwise have spoken to…. meaning his evidence, but most of it is of such a nature that it is appropriate that it should be on his expanded affidavit.

“So what I am asking chairperson is that perhaps we adjourn the proceedings and be afforded the opportunity to do a proper consultation with him [Nkwinti],” Baloyi said.

Zondo then granted Baloyi’s request after he noted there were some areas in Nkwtini’s affidavit “seemed to conform more elaboration and more specificity in terms of the actual allegations and persons involved and other details”.

“I think that it would be good that believe that… maybe an expanded affidavit can be prepared so that what he has to tell the commission is complete,” he said.

The chairperson further said that arrangements would made for Nkwitini to give his evidence once Baloyi has consulted with him.

“We don’t have a lot of days… we don’t have a lot of time at this commission so everything must be done with some urgency,” he added.

Nkwinti was expected to give evidence relating to his time as minister of rural development and land reform.

Montana rails against Zondo snub

Montana is set to take the witness stand tomorrow after the commission cancelled his testimony, which was originally set for 4 to 8 January this year.

He claimed that the cancellation of his testimony was intended to block evidence, which slams the commission “and its preferred witnesses and, ultimately, the entire narrative that we stole or mismanaged public funds as part of the so-called state capture”.

The former Prasa boss said he was not surprised by the commission as he had “consistently” said it was biased and “pursuing a predetermined agenda and targeting particular individuals” who include him.

