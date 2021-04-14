Ramaphosa’s state capture testimony postponed to later date

Molefe Seeletsa

Ramaphosa is expected to testify on behalf of the ANC and in his capacity as the President and former deputy president of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is now only expected to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in May, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced.

Ahead of Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe’s testimony on Wednesday morning, Zondo confirmed Ramphosa had to reschedule his testimony due to other commitments.

Zondo said Ramaphosa would now testify on behalf of the ANC on 28 and 29 April.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa calls on ANC members to stop ‘unnecessary attacks’ on Zondo

Ramaphosa will also testify in his capacity as the President and former deputy president of the country on 13 and 14 May.

“That has changed in part because the President made a request in connection with the dates of 22 and 23 April because of some commitments that had arisen I have acceded to the request to change those dates,” he said.

He says he will now appear on the 28 and 29 April as the President of the ANC , then on the 13th and 14th of May he will appear as the President of the country. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) April 14, 2021

The president was initially expected to appear before the commission on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has submitted a formal application to the commission to cross-examine Ramaphosa.

AfriForum has specifically requested that Ramaphosa be questioned about the ANC’s cadre deployment policy.

AfriForum wants to question Ramaphosa about the appointment of politicians such as Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan, Lucky Montana, Jeff Radebe, Joseph Phungula, Sifiso Buthelezi, Thuli Madonsela, Kady Muteba, Patello Lebbaka, Francois van Eeden, Lynette Brown, Nicholas Linnel, Nhlanhla Nene and Modise Motloba.

READ MORE: This country doesn’t belong to ANC cadres – It belongs to all of us

Meanwhile, Mantashe will deliver parliamentary oversight-related evidence in his capacity as the national chairperson and former secretary-general of the ANC.

Evidence leader Alec Freund told the commission that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was scheduled to appear before Zondo. However, the ANC sent Mantashe instead.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC: