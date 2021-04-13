Zondo to summons Norma Mngoma after commission no-show

Neo Thale

Mngoma alleged last year that the Gupta family funded their lavish lifestyle, receiving 'bags of money' in order to 'do favours for them'.

Settling in for the evening session scheduled with former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, Nomachule Gigaba, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was informed that she would no longer appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

The commission was due to hear testimony from her, largely relating to the Gupta family and her husband’s dealings with the fugitive brothers.

However, her lawyers told commission chair Zondo that she would no longer be appearing before him and that she had instructed them to inform the commission accordingly.

Zondo has indicated that a summons will be served on Mngoma to appear before him.

DCJ says a summons will later be issued to Ms. Gigaba. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) April 13, 2021

In a December 2020 interview with eNCA, Nomachule, commonly known as Norma Mngoma, said she was willing to appear before the commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to provide evidence.

During her interview, she alleged that by the time she and Gigaba got into a relationship, he was already involved with the notorious Guptas, alleging that the family funded their lavish lifestyle, receiving “bags of money” in order to “do favours for them”.

She was due to testify before the commission last week but it was postponed to 13 April (today). The commission is also expected to hear Malusi Gigaba’s application for leave to cross-examine Mngoma.

This is a developing story.

