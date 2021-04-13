WATCH LIVE: Former Eskom financial officer disputes McKinsey affidavits

Singh accuses directors of global consulting firm McKinsey of dishonesty.

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh is expected back at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to continue giving evidence on state capture at the power utility.

Singh on Monday told the commission that directors of global consulting firm McKinsey were dishonest in their affidavits.

He showed the commission evidence of an email from McKinsey requesting that Eskom pay Trillian directly, even though Trillian was McKinsey’s subcontractor and would normally be paid by them once the work was done.

“It is disingenuous for them to say that McKinsey was notified late in the contracting process that Eskom would require a subcontractor. This was not the first piece of work that McKinsey was doing at Eskom, so they knew there would be an SD partner needed,” Singh said.

“McKinsey tries to obfuscate the obligation that they had a relationship with Trillian, originally with Regiments and it morphed into Trillian. And for whatever reason that is currently playing out whether politically or reputational or otherwise, they are trying to obfuscate the facts that were available at the time.”

He told the commission the information contained in the affidavits by McKinsey’s directors and what was happening on the ground at Eskom, was contradictory.

The commission continues to hear Singh’s testimony on Tuesday.

Watch Live proceedings below courtesy of SABC.