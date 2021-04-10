2 minute read
10 Apr 2021
5:11 am
Premium
State Capture

Spy projects on a ‘need-to-know’ basis, Mahlobo tells Zondo

Mahlobo has refuted allegations of knowledge or involvement in an operation to bribe judges – accusations levelled at him by witnesses in earlier testimonies.

Former state security minister David Mahlobo.
  In the murky world of intelligence operations, covert projects would be labelled by any name, with information only provided on a need-to-know basis, former state security minister David Mahlobo yesterday told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. In what resembled a lecture offered by Mahlobo to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Peter Pretorius on the inner workings of the country’s State Security Agency (SSA), Mahlobo was asked whether it was not falsification of documents, to label them in a meaningless manner. Pretorius: “You say the official record of the secret services do not reflect the...

