Norma Mngoma’s state capture testimony postponed to Tuesday

Mngoma was, on Friday, scheduled to give evidence at the commission relating to the Gupta family and Malusi Gigaba's dealings with them.

Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has postponed the testimony of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, Norma Mngoma to Tuesday, 13 April.

Mngoma was, on Friday, scheduled to give evidence at the commission relating to the Gupta family.

The commission was also expected to hear Gigaba’s application for leave to cross-examine Mngoma.

READ MORE: Imagine this: Trouble is coming for Malusi Gigaba

Speaking during former state security minister David Mahlobo’s testimony, Zondo announced that Mngoma would give evidence on Tuesday, starting at 4pm.

Mr. Myburgh tells the chairperson that Mr. Gigaba’s Counsel is not available for tonight at 19:00 for the application as per schedule, DCJ adds that Ms. Gigaba’s evidence is also postponed for the next Tuesday’s evening session. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) April 9, 2021

This was to allow Mahlobo to continue with his testimony after the commission experienced internet connectivity issues earlier on Friday.

Mahlobo then had travel from Pretoria to the commission’s building in Johannesburg, where proceedings are held, to give his testimony in person.

Here is a brief history of Norma Mngoma and Malusi Gigaba’s stormy relationship.

Mercedes G-wagon saga

A video took social media by storm, purportedly showing Norma keying a Mercedes G-Wagon belonging to her husband’s close friend. It was written cheater on it as well, it was alleged that Norma had enough after finding out that the former minister cheated again.

After the video went viral Malusi registered a complaint of malicious damage to property, Norma was arrested within the next few days.

This is not the first time a cheating scandal has affected the couple, in 2017, a stylist based in New Tork, Buhule Mkhize was revealed as Gigaba’s mistress. Norma did a public interview with eNCA saying she is standing by him and that they would work through this.



Legal battle

She was charged on charges for assault and damage to property, Norma was released on R5,000 bail after spending a night in jail.

The case has also drawn the attention of the Hawks who believed the politician’s life might be in danger due to threats he received. The investigation has led to Norma’s phones and devices being seized.

This would then ruled to be unlawful at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Her attorney argued that due to a high court ruling that her arrest by the Hawks in July 2020 was unlawful and should be set aside. Her legal counsel suggested the arrest may have been an abuse of power by Gigaba.

Mngoma’s attorneys said this meant the charges against Mngoma had no bearing and should be dropped. The judge agreed and said the Hawks should return Mngoma’s electronic devices and restore all the information downloaded from them during the investigation.



Gigaba surname dropped

Norma dropped her estranged husband’s surname in August 2020 back to her maiden surname Mngoma. The deiciosn was based on taking back her “identity” and name.

State capture

In December 2020, in a tell-all interview with eNCA Norma said she is willing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

She alleged that by the time she and Gigaba got into a relationship, he was already involved with the Guptas. Alleging that the family funded their lavish lifestyle, receiving “bags of money” in order to “do favours for them.”

Forgiven but never forget

Norma recently gave a detailed account on Instagram about how she was arrested. She posted that her lawyer informed her about her docket, it was revealed that Gigaba was the one who pressed the charges.

“I got the shock of my life that my ex-husband is the one who got me arrested, the prosecutor said I’m not allowed to go home at that state I must go with a friend until I appear in court…Even today I still have so many questions but will ask them one day.”

She concluded that she does forgive him, “not that he deserves it but I do it as my part of my healing process”.

Article by Sandisiwe Mbhele & Molefe Seeletsa

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.