WATCH LIVE: Mahlobo, Brown and Norma Mngoma all at Zondo today

Former minister of public enterprises Lynette Brown will return to the witness stand at the judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Friday morning to give Denel-related evidence.

In 2019, commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard evidence from deputy director-general of public enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi, when he said Brown had “appointed the Denel board with no skills, qualifications“.

Tlhakudi told the commission the board changes led to revenues halving at Denel and the new board unable to meet its corporate plan.

It is alleged when Brown was still minister under former president Jacob Zuma, she presided over the systematic capture of the state-owned enterprise by the Gupta family.

Eskom, SAA and Denel went bankrupt under her political leadership, it is alleged.

The former minister has since said that she wants to to clear her name and assist the commission to separate truth from fiction.

The commission on Friday will also hear evidence from former state security minister David Mahlobo and former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.

Gigaba’s application for leave to cross-examine Mngoma will be heard by the commission.

In December 2020, in a tell-all interview with eNCA Mngoma signaled her intention to appear before the commission.

Mngoma alleged that by the time her relationship with Gigaba began, he was already involved with the Guptas. She further alleged that the Gupta family funded their lavish lifestyle, receiving “bags of money” in order to “do favours for them”.

