Multimedia 24.3.2021 10:40 am

Ramaphosa to appear before Zondo commission next month

Molefe Seeletsa
Ramaphosa to appear before Zondo commission next month

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa is expected to testify on behalf of the ANC and in his capacity as the President and former deputy president of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for four days next month, says commissioner Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

During opening proceedings at the commission on Wednesday, 24 March, Zondo confirmed that Ramaphosa would appear before him on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April 2021.

“On the 22nd and 23rd…those dates are effectively provided for the ruling party, the ANC , because I have also indicated that this commission cannot complete its work without the ruling party also coming to give evidence and deal with certain matters,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa calls on ANC members to stop ‘unnecessary attacks’ on Zondo

Zondo further said Ramaphosa would testify on  behalf of the ANC. However, he also needed to do so in his capacity as the President and former deputy president of the country on 28 and 29 April.

“It’s up to the ANC to provide its witnesses, but I understand he will lead that delegation in his capacity as president of the ruling party,” he said.

The Presidency since confirmed that Ramaphosa will indeed appear at the commission.

“The Presidency wishes to confirm that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April 2021.

“This is in line with the President’s many public statements in which he has expressed his willingness to testify before the commission,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, civil rights organisation AfriForum has submitted a formal application to the commission to cross-examine Ramaphosa.

READ MORE: This country doesn’t belong to ANC cadres – It belongs to all of us

AfriForum has specifically requested that Ramaphosa be questioned about the ANC’s cadre deployment policy.

AfriForum would like to question Ramaphosa about the appointment of politicians such as Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan, Lucky Montana, Jeff Radebe, Joseph Phungula, Sifiso Buthelezi, Thuli Madonsela, Kady Muteba, Patello Lebbaka, Francois van Eeden, Lynette Brown, Nicholas Linnel, Nhlanhla Nene and Modise Motloba.

Watch the state capture proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zondo declines Bain’s application to make affidavit public 24.3.2021
‘ANC NEC must reprimand those who instructed MPs vote with DA’ – MKMVA 24.3.2021
ANC’s Joel Netshitenzhe takes swipe at Magashule over his leadership style 23.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition