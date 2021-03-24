Ramaphosa to appear before Zondo commission next month

President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for four days next month, says commissioner Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

During opening proceedings at the commission on Wednesday, 24 March, Zondo confirmed that Ramaphosa would appear before him on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April 2021.

“On the 22nd and 23rd…those dates are effectively provided for the ruling party, the ANC , because I have also indicated that this commission cannot complete its work without the ruling party also coming to give evidence and deal with certain matters,” he said.

DCJ says he has determined the dates for President Ramaphosa to appear before the commission for 4 days. he says which will be the 22, 23, 28, and 29th of April 2021, He says he will be testifying in his capacity as the President of the Country. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 24, 2021

Zondo further said Ramaphosa would testify on behalf of the ANC. However, he also needed to do so in his capacity as the President and former deputy president of the country on 28 and 29 April.

“It’s up to the ANC to provide its witnesses, but I understand he will lead that delegation in his capacity as president of the ruling party,” he said.

The Presidency since confirmed that Ramaphosa will indeed appear at the commission.

“The Presidency wishes to confirm that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April 2021.

“This is in line with the President’s many public statements in which he has expressed his willingness to testify before the commission,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, civil rights organisation AfriForum has submitted a formal application to the commission to cross-examine Ramaphosa.

AfriForum has specifically requested that Ramaphosa be questioned about the ANC’s cadre deployment policy.

AfriForum would like to question Ramaphosa about the appointment of politicians such as Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan, Lucky Montana, Jeff Radebe, Joseph Phungula, Sifiso Buthelezi, Thuli Madonsela, Kady Muteba, Patello Lebbaka, Francois van Eeden, Lynette Brown, Nicholas Linnel, Nhlanhla Nene and Modise Motloba.

