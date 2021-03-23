Multimedia 23.3.2021 04:40 pm

WATCH: Moyane cross-examines Gordhan at Zondo commission

Citizen reporter
Former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The cross-examination of Gordhan will continue after the public enterprises minister appeared in front of the commission in November last year.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan returns to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday where he will be cross-examined by former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane.

Gordhan appeared virtually at the commission in November last year after commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted Moyane leave to cross-examine the minister.

UPDATE: These are the three ‘crimes’ Gordhan is guilty of, Mpofu tells Zondo

Under cross-examination by advocate Dali Mpofu, Gordhan said Moyane was working in the interests of state capture, including when the former Sars commissioner opened a case with the police against him.

In 2016, Moyane laid criminal charges against Gordhan relating to former commissioner Ivan Pillay’s pension payout.

The charges were later withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Moyane has accused Gordhan of arrogance, petty jealousy, racism and wanting to deflect from his own involvement in state capture and corruption.

ALSO READ: Zondo hears about ‘unusual’ relationship between Bain and Zuma

He further accused the minister of targeting him because he had blown the whistle on illegal corrupt activities at Sars, including the infamous “rogue unit“.

The commission earlier heard testimony from a former Sars employee Vlok Symington and partner at Bain SA Athol Williams on Tuesday morning.

Symington was the subject of a hostage drama on 18 October 2016 when he was allegedly held against his will by members of the Hawks and a bodyguard of Moyane’s‚ Thabo Titi.

The Sars official also authored a legal memorandum in 2009 that confirmed Pillay’s early retirement was above board.

Watch the proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC:

