Moyane to cross examine Gordhan at Zondo commission

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will return to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday, 23 March, in which he will be cross-examined by former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane.

Gordhan appeared virtually at the commission in November last year after commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted Moyane leave to cross-examine the minister.

Under cross-examination by advocate Dali Mpofu, Gordhan said Moyane was working in the interests of state capture, including when the former Sars commissioner opened a case with the police against him.

In 2016, Moyane laid criminal charges against Gordhan relating to former commissioner Ivan Pillay’s pension payout.

The charges were later withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Commission is also scheduled to have an evening session to hear cross examination of Minister Pravin Gordhan by Mr. Tom Moyane at 16h00

Moyane has accused Gordhan of arrogance, petty jealousy, racism and wanting to deflect from his own involvement in state capture and corruption.

He further accused the minister of targeting him because he had blown the whistle on illegal corrupt activities at Sars, including the infamous “rogue unit“.

The commission will also hear testimony from a former Sars employee Vlok Symington and partner at Bain SA Athol Williams on Tuesday morning.

Symington was the subject of a hostage drama on 18 October 2016 when he was allegedly held against his will by members of the Hawks and a bodyguard of Moyane’s‚ Thabo Titi.

The Sars official also authored a legal memorandum in 2009 that confirmed Pillay’s early retirement was above board.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC:

