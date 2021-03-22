AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramaphosa at Zondo commission

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has submitted a formal application to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chair of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has confirmed that Ramaphosa will testify at the commission.

Zondo told Power to Truth with JJ Tabane in December last year that the president had personally confirmed to him that he would give evidence.

AfriForum has specifically requested that Ramaphosa be questioned about the ANC’s cadre deployment policy, and that AfriForum be given the opportunity to make submissions in this regard to the commission and to cross-examine the President.

WATCH: Malema praises Shivambu’s political decisions

“The application stems from the fact that Pres. Ramaphosa was the chair of the ANC’s committee on cadre deployment from 2013 to 2016.

“During this time, several individuals accused today of corruption and coup d’etat were appointed to key positions on the basis of their loyalty to the ANC.

“The ANC is outspoken about its approach that loyalty to the party is a determining factor when it comes to appointments to key positions in the government.

“It apparently carries even more weight than merit and the ability to do the job.

ALSO READ: MEC says it is ‘un-ANC’ to discipline accused cadres who are in quarantine

“However, what is mysterious about this is exactly what this committee’s do and do not do, as well as which individuals have been appointed to key positions based on their loyalty to the party,” said Ernst Roets, head of policy and action at AfriForum.

Roets said the ANC’s cadre deployment policy is probably the biggest contributing factor to corruption and state capture.

ALSO READ: This country doesn’t belong to ANC cadres – It belongs to all of us

AfriForum would like to question Ramaphosa about the appointment of politicians such as Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan, Lucky Montana, Jeff Radebe, Joseph Phungula, Sifiso Buthelezi, Thuli Madonsela, Kady Muteba, Patello Lebbaka, Francois van Eeden, Lynette Brown, Nicholas Linnel, Nhlanhla Nene and Modise Motloba.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.