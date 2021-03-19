Multimedia 19.3.2021 10:07 am

WATCH LIVE: Ex-public enterprises minister testifies at Zondo commission


Former public enterprise minister Lynne Brown has vowed to clear her name after she was implicated by witnesses who appeared at the Zondo commission. Picture: Gallo Images

Brown will be looking to clear her name after she was implicated in state capture by witnesses.

Former minister of public enterprises Lynette Brown is set to take the witness stand at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday morning to give Eskom-related evidence.

In 2019, Brown vowed to clear her name after she was implicated by witnesses who appeared at the commission.

The commission’s chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, heard evidence that when she was still minister, under former president Jacob Zuma, Brown presided over the systematic capture of the state-owned enterprise by the Gupta family.

Eskom, South African Airways and Denel went bankrupt under her political leadership.

Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi told the commission last year that Brown had worked with Gupta-linked businessman Salim Essa and Tony Gupta on the appointments of Eskom’s board members.

This was after he revealed that there was an effort to remove certain people from Eskom in order to replace them with the Gupta family’s associates.

Tsotsi, who was at the helm from August 2011 to 2014, said Essa had sent the minister a list of names for board members, which was later forwarded back to him.

Meanwhile, Brown has since denied seeing the list that was given to Tsotsi, while also denying claims that she worked with Essa or Tony Gupta.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC:

