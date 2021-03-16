WATCH LIVE: Former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels testifies

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will today hear Eskom-related evidence from the former Eskom head of legal and company secretary, Suzanne Daniels.

She was Eskom’s company secretary and head of legal and compliance. She blew the whistle on meetings she had with Ajay Gupta in which the controversial businessman allegedly tried to exert undue influence on her and the parastatal.

In an interview with Eusebius Mckaiser on 702 in 2019, Daniels implicated herself in various instances of wrongdoing during her tenure at the power utility while answering for allegations made against her by former Eskom boss Matshela Koko in his own interview at the station.

Chief among those implications is her admission to signing off on legal fees to the tune of R800 000 in Dr Ben Ngubane’s fight against the SABC shortly after he joined the Eskom board as well as her involvement in questionable contracts worth billions of rand.

The commission will also hear evidence from former Eskom senior manager: coal sourcing, Nonhlanhla Kraai at 4.30pm.

Watch the live proceedings below:

