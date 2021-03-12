Anoj Singh stored cash, other valuables at Knox Vault, Zondo hears

Former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh admitted during his testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday, to having four safety vaults to store large amounts of cash and other valuables at Knox Vault in Killarney, Johannesburg.

Singh, who is implicated in dodgy dealings with the Guptas, told the commission’s chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he needed the safety deposit boxes for four of his family members.

ALSO READ: ‘Witness 3’s evidence was discredited’ – Anoj Singh denies allegations against him

He also said he would pay Knox Vault around R10 000 for the safety deposits per month and he made use of them between 2013 and 2017.

“From time to time I had occasion to be involved in a family business. In some instances I would engage in gambling. I did also do some consulting work. So there was a box for each one of the members of the family,” he said.

Advocate Myburgh asks where the money came from, Singh responds that he had been involved from time to time in family businesses. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 12, 2021

The matter comes after a witness, who testified at the commission in camera because of security fears, revealed that he would drive Singh to the Gupta residency, where Singh would often carry a bag.

The witness said the bag on some occasions was filled with R100 or R200 notes and that Singh would regularly lock up the money in a vault.

READ MORE: Anoj Singh slips up, reveals witness 3’s name at Zondo commission

Meanwhile during the proceedings, Singh denied the allegations levelled against him, claiming that the witness 3’s affidavit and his testimony were not credible.

When asked why the safety deposits weren’t stored at his house by evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh, Singh said: “The safety situation in South Africa was and is a serious concern for everybody.”

Adv Myburg asks if why didn’t he keep things at home in a safe, “Safety in South Africa was and still is a big concern chair.” replies Singh. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 12, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.