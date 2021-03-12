Anoj Singh slips up, reveals witness 3’s name at Zondo commission

During his testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday, former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh accidentally revealed the name of the witness who implicated him in dodgy dealings with the Guptas.

At the commission last year, Singh’s former bodyguard and driver, who both gave evidence in camera because of security fears, told the commission that he would drive Singh to the Gupta residency, where meetings would allegedly last until late in the evening which caused him to arrive home around 10pm or even later.

The witness further alleged that Singh received bags of cash from the Guptas and he would regularly lock up the money in a vault.

Singh would also receive cash from unidentified Chinese men who allegedly met Transnet executives in Vereeniging according to the witness, which the former Transnet CFO has since denied, claiming that the witness’s evidence was discredited.

Singh then slipped up twice on the witness’s first name while responding to the commission evidence leader Anton Myburgh’s question on why would the witness want to frame him.

He further said that he believed that the witness was being set under pressure by people from Transnet and the commission’s investigators to deliver his testimony.

The commission’s chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has since adjourned the proceedings for lunch.

Last year, former South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni also revealed the identity of Mr X, the witness who alleged before the commission that she had instructed him to transfer R1 million into the account of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation.

Myeni claimed that Mr X was “a family member” before blurting our his surname.

