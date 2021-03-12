WATCH LIVE: Zondo postpones Gigaba’s testimony, Anoj Singh to take the stand

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday confirmed the postponement of the testimony of former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba.

Gigaba was expected to give Transnet-related evidence at the commission this week, however, Zondo explained that the commission took more time than it thought it would in regards to the testimonies of previous witnesses.

Zondo further said that a date for Gigaba’s testimony will be communicated with his lawyers in due course.

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh will to take the witness stand to give his evidence related to the freight company.

This after Singh failed to appear at the commission in January, which was postponed by Zondo.

Singh submitted an affidavit outlining the reasons why he was not ready to give evidence and why he had not complied with two directives from the commission instructing him to file affidavits dealing with Eskom-related evidence.

His counsel, Anneline van den Heever, had requested more time to submit Singh’s comprehensive affidavit.

Meanwhile, the commission has since adjourned for 30 minutes to go through all the new material and documents that Singh has submitted.

