State Capture 12.3.2021 10:44 am

WATCH LIVE: Zondo postpones Gigaba’s testimony, Anoj Singh to take the stand

Molefe Seeletsa
WATCH LIVE: Zondo postpones Gigaba’s testimony, Anoj Singh to take the stand

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former minister, who is expected to give Transnet-related evidence, has now been excused and another date will be arranged.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday confirmed the postponement of the testimony of former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba.

Gigaba was expected to give Transnet-related evidence at the commission this week, however, Zondo explained that the commission took more time than it thought it would in regards to the testimonies of previous witnesses.

Zondo further said that a date for Gigaba’s testimony will be communicated with his lawyers in due course.

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh will to take the witness stand to give his evidence related to the freight company.

This after Singh failed to appear at the commission in January, which was postponed by Zondo.

ALSO READ: Gupta ally Anoj Singh takes page out of Zuma playbook and ducks Zondo commission

Singh submitted an affidavit outlining the reasons why he was not ready to give evidence and why he had not complied with two directives from the commission instructing him to file affidavits dealing with Eskom-related evidence.

His counsel, Anneline van den Heever, had requested more time to submit Singh’s comprehensive affidavit.

Meanwhile, the commission has since adjourned for 30 minutes to go through all the new material and documents that Singh has submitted.

Watch the proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gama denies lobbying Zuma or Gigaba to get old job back 11.3.2021
Ex-Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama denies involvement in state capture 11.3.2021
How Siyabonga Gama met the Guptas 11.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on

Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave

Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy

Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds

World Toilet roll heist gang lands in the can


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition