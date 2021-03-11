Gama denies lobbying Zuma or Gigaba to get old job back

Former Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama has denied lobbying ministers or former president Jacob Zuma to be reinstated as head of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture has heard.

Testifying before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on whether there was any political pressure for him to be reinstated as TFR CEO after his suspension, Gama said: “I have been a case study in this commission where people have made inferences – where my name was brought in but nothing to do with what I did. How does that bring a situation of state capture due to political support?”

This was in response to earlier evidence by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan that Zuma applied political pressure for Gama’s reinstatement.

“I did not know I enjoyed support of former president Zuma and that former minister Hogan had fallen out with the political leadership. Perhaps, it is a question you must pose to Mr Zuma.”

Gama, was suspended from TFR in 2009 and subsequently dismissed the following year after Transnet – then under the stewardship of Maria Ramos – charged over:

The refurbishment of 50 locomotives.

The R95.5 million Transnet deal with General Nyanda Security at the end of 2007.

Gama said his reinstatement to TFR followed intense discussions with the board, chaired by Mafika Mkhwanazi.

“I had no interaction with Mr Zuma or Mr Gigaba on my reinstatement,” Gama said. “I emphatically deny involvement in any such attempts – I was not at those meetings. I was dismissed and appealed the dismissal.”

“When I referred an unfair dismissal to the bargaining council, there was a meeting between Transnet and the applicant. Transnet requested the matter be adjourned to see if we could not settle. I did not want to go back to Transnet.”

“I wanted to see how much money they could give me to go away. I wanted them to pay me and leave in peace. I was charged under unclear circumstances,” Gama told Zondo.

“If I did not apply for the position of group CEO at Transnet in 2009, which was offered to Brian Molefe, I would never have been charged.”

“I changed my mind in returning to TFR when Mkhwanazi – whom I had served under before – wanted me to return and make a contribution.”

Gama’s senior counsel, advocate Kenny Oldwage, said in response to commission evidence leader Anton Myburgh: “This line of questioning is irrelevant, unless my client had a role to play, in reference to the Hogan testimony and press articles. He played no role in his reinstatement – don’t obfuscate matters.”

Zondo replied: “We are aware that you did not reinstate yourself. Part of the inquiry is to determine whether the board decision was arrived at because of any other considerations for what the commission is looking at.”

Asked by Zondo what he did after he was suspended and later fired, Gama replied: “I went home, stayed with my father and planted tomatoes.”

The commission hearing into Transnet continues.

