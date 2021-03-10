‘No money inside bags,’ says Molefe of alleged Gupta cash at Saxonwold home

Former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe has denied receiving money from the Guptas during his “secret” visits to the family’s mansion in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, and their business, Sahara, in Midrand.

Molefe appeared at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture for the third day running on Wednesday, 10 March, where he dismissed allegations he left the Gupta premises with bags full of cash.

ALSO READ: Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase

In August last year, an unnamed witness who both gave evidence in camera because of security fears, claimed that when Molefe visited the Guptas in Saxonwold he would often carry a light-brown backpack, which on occasions was filled with R200 notes.

ALSO READ: ‘You are a witchdoctor’ – Brian Molefe loses his cool

Molefe says he must have said he saw him carrying bags but he says he would deny that there was money inside. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 10, 2021

Describing an incident when he was instructed to go fetch Molefe’s cellphone from the bag, the witness, who is alleged to have been the former Transnet boss’s bodyguard, said he opened the brown leather backpack to get the phone.

“I was surprised to see bundles of R200 notes. I then called his personal assistant (PA) and showed her the cash. I told Mr Molefe that the money was a safety risk for both of us and he was visibly upset. He said it’s none of my business what’s inside the bag,” he said.

The witness further said he would often deposit cash for Molefe which amounts ranged from R5,000 to R20,000.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Molefe said because he did not know who the witness was making the allegations, it would be difficult for him to give evidence.

[Earlier] Mr. Molefe says he doesn’t have a recollection of everything but, he says he doesn’t deny the fact that he would meet with the Guptas for about 20 – 40 minutes. #StateCaptureInquiry #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 10, 2021

The former Transnet boss admitted that the witness saw him carrying bags. However, Molefe denied there was money inside.

READ MORE: Gupta-linked company got R78m performance incentive, Zondo hears

“Witness 1 does not say he saw anybody give me money. He refers to meetings that I had with the Guptas that I have not not denied. However, he talks about bags as if those bags had money, but he had no evidence there was money in the bag,” he said.

When asked by the commission’s evidence leader, advocate Anton Myburgh, on why he did not apply to cross-examine the witness, Molefe said the witness did not implicate him in any wrongdoing.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.