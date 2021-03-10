WATCH LIVE: Molefe to continue with Transnet-related evidence before Zondo

For the third day running, former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe will deliver his evidence before Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday morning regarding his time at the railway company.

On his second day, Molefe’s testimony was marked by an angry outburst and exchange with commission evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh.

READ MORE: ‘You are a witchdoctor’ – Brian Molefe loses his cool

This was after Myburgh asked whether Molefe was reading notes from his cell phone in response to questions, with Molefe calling him “a witchdoctor”.

Adv Myburgh is reading from the report: Surprisingly, on the 16 April 2014, Mr. A Singh wrote a memorandum to Mr. B Molefe to approve a change in the remuneration model of regiments and that Transnet pay regiments an amount of R78 400 000.00. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 9, 2021

It was revealed that Molefe approved a generous performance incentive payment of R78 million to Gupta-linked transaction advisors Regiments Capital for having saved the state-owned enterprise R2.8 billion in 2012.

“I did not have to approve the additional payment for Regiments as an act of good business practice. I did it because there was R2.8 billion on the table. I don’t know if you understand how much money that is for Transnet,” Molefe said.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.