Former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe continues with his testimony about his time at the railway company at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday morning.

Molefe appeared before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, where some of the issues he was questioned about included his relationships with the Gupta family and their dealings.

ALSO READ: Zondo concerned at assassination attempt on witness

The former Transnet boss came to the defence of the Gupta brothers and criticised former public protector Thuli Madonsela for failing to protect him.

He said the Guptas had done nothing wrong unless there was proof beyond any reasonable doubt.

Asked if he felt that the Guptas had betrayed him, Molefe said: “If there is a finding of wrongdoing, I will be in a position to say they’ve betrayed me.”

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.