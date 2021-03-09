Multimedia 9.3.2021 11:16 am

WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe continues with Transnet testimony at Zondo commission

Former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe at the State Capture Commission on 15 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former Transnet boss returns to the witness stand at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday morning.

Former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe continues with his testimony about his time at the railway company at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday morning.

Molefe appeared before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, where some of the issues he was questioned about included his relationships with the Gupta family and their dealings.

The former Transnet boss came to the defence of the Gupta brothers and criticised former public protector Thuli Madonsela for failing to protect him.

He said the Guptas had done nothing wrong unless there was proof beyond any reasonable doubt.

Asked if he felt that the Guptas had betrayed him, Molefe said: “If there is a finding of wrongdoing, I will be in a position to say they’ve betrayed me.”

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC:

