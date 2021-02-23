State Capture 23.2.2021 12:11 pm

State Capture Commission granted another 3-month extension

Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 4 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, had asked the high court to extend the inquiry’s tenure until the end of June in order to complete its work.

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday granted the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture a three-month extension.

This follows a delay in the commission’s proceedings in January after a staffer who worked closely with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tested positive for Covid-19.

“The extension period – April, May and June 2021 – will be used for the preparation of the commission’s report while March should be the last month of oral testimony. So the remaining months will be used for report writing,” he said earlier this month.

Last year, the commission was given an extension to 31 March 2021 by the Pretoria High Court, with Zondo saying the inquiry needed more time to be able to make proper findings.

The commission was announced in early 2018 and tasked with investigating allegations of state capture along with public sector corruption and fraud.

It began its work in August of that year and was initially given 180 days to wrap it up.

