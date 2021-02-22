On Monday the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture is expected to hear testimony related to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) from the former Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters.

Peters headed the transport ministry from July 2013 until March 2017.

She is expected to give testimony around allegations of corruption relating to the agency.

Peters had previously claimed that she was unaware of how prevalent corruption had gotten at the agency.

She had also alleged that former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana misled her regarding the crisis.

Back in July, former board chair Popo Molefe on his testimony before the commission had implicated Peters saying that he found out on the day that his board was expected to appear before the portfolio committee in Parliament, that it had been dissolved.

He said days later, Peters addressed a media briefing where she gave her reasons for firing the board.

Those reasons were detailed in a North Gauteng High Court judgment that set aside Peters’ decision to remove the board as irrational.

“She did that to the media instead of the concerned directors,” Molefe read those reasons into evidence:

“She stated that the board was found wanting relating to amongst others, the decline in performance, lack of good governance, lack of financial prudence, and ever-deteriorating public confidence due to spats or infighting

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

