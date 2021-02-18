Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema’s rejuvenated relationship with former President Jacob Zuma could have a negative impact on Malema’s red berets, but it appears to be a sacrifice made in order for both of them to avoid jail time, while remaining in the country’s political sphere, said analysts. In his recent State of the Nation Address debate, Malema railed against the country’s judiciary and judges, accusing some judges of taking bribes, working with politicians, and thinking they are above the law. His attack comes shortly after his meeting with Zuma at his home in Nkandla earlier this month. The...

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema’s rejuvenated relationship with former President Jacob Zuma could have a negative impact on Malema’s red berets, but it appears to be a sacrifice made in order for both of them to avoid jail time, while remaining in the country’s political sphere, said analysts.

In his recent State of the Nation Address debate, Malema railed against the country’s judiciary and judges, accusing some judges of taking bribes, working with politicians, and thinking they are above the law.

His attack comes shortly after his meeting with Zuma at his home in Nkandla earlier this month. The meeting followed on the former President publicly refusing to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, and vowing that he would rather go to jail than testify.

Birds of a feather…

Malema’s visit to his former nemesis shouldn’t be a surprise though, as his historical background also puts him in the state capture mess, said political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga.

Malema was linked to a R52 million tender corruption scandal involving the Limpopo transport department and On Point Engineering, a company of which Malema’s Ratanang Family Trust was an indirect shareholder.

The National Prosecuting Authority took On Point Engineering to court in 2019 for fraud allegations.

The latest episode in which Malema’s hand was alleged to have been found in the cookie jar was during the VBS scandal, when he and his deputy Floyd Shivambu had allegedly illicitly benefited from the R2 billion looted from the bank, said Mathekga.

“Malema’s own personal fortune is so intertwined with that of Zuma, particularly when it comes to the probe against corruption. You cannot distance them. The latest episode for Malema is VBS.”

“No matter how much [Malema and Zuma] hate each other, they are going to have to work together to stay in politics or to stay out of jail. They’re political fortunes have become so intertwined that they are going to have to take a common position against the judiciary,” Mathekga said.

The EFF leader should, however, be made to present evidence to back his allegations as attacking the judiciary without facts could raise questions, said political analyst Levy Ndou.

“The possibility is that he might have had some information which might be true or not true about some members of the judiciary. But then it might also be that he wanted to test the waters whether there is something wrong happening in the judiciary.”

“But if these statements are coming in because he might be conspiring with the former President to attack the judiciary, it could have serious negative implications on him and the party because the EFF has been talking a lot about the fight against corruption and has spoken good about supporting the institutions of democracy,” Ndou said.

Where does this leave the EFF?

Boundaries between the party and its leader seemed to have blurred as it was still unclear whether Malema met with the former President in his personal capacity or that of his party.

“The EFF has never given us a voice as to whether Malema went there on their accord and what is the parties position… The EFF just has to follow what is happening.”

“The people who joined the EFF believed they would stand against corruption and so forth. When you are facing the possibility of jail, anything outside of jail is better – even the destruction of a party,” Mathekga said.

