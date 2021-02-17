 
 
Zuma’s rant wrong on many levels

State Capture 3 hours ago

Commissions Act makes it an offence not to comply with a summons.

Bernadette Wicks
17 Feb 2021
05:02:37 AM
South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, who was forced out of office by his own party, is still fighting corruption charges in court. POOL/AFP/File/Phill MAGAKOE

Ex-president Jacob Zuma responded to Monday’s proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into  State Capture, claiming his refusal to abide by an order handed down by the highest court in the land and testify, is in protest of “the abuse of law and judicial office”. But in his rant – accusing chair  Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of having a “political agenda” – Zuma managed to get pretty much everything wrong. So The Citizen stepped in to set the record straight. ALSO READ: Zondo spreading ‘political propaganda’ against me defiant Zuma says He claimed, for example, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order...

