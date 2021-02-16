 
 
Zuma’s latest defiance will cost taxpayers thousands of Rands

State Capture

Experts believe that the commission had, up until now, treated Zuma with kid gloves, to an extent.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Feb 2021
05:01:24 AM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency

The gloves were off at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday, where Deputy Chief Justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo made it clear he was done playing nice with ex-president Jacob Zuma. After yet another no-show for a scheduled appearance, Zondo announced he and his team were headed back to the Constitutional Court – only now, he said, they would be moving for an order to have the defiant Zuma jailed. The commission has cost taxpayers more than R700 million since it was established and Zuma’s latest chicanery could push the figure up by hundreds of thousands...

