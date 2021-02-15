 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Big trouble brewing in Parktown: Will Jacob Zuma be at the Zondo Commission today?

State Capture 30 mins ago

An expert said the party was unwilling to self-correct when it came to corruption and would not reach a consensus when it comes to the step aside resolution.

Rorisang Kgosana
15 Feb 2021
07:30:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Big trouble brewing in Parktown: Will Jacob Zuma be at the Zondo Commission today?

File picture. Jacob Zuma at the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

With the uMkhontho WeSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the eThekwini ANC branch vowing to protect a defiant former president Jacob Zuma ahead of the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture today, Zuma has left the country in a catch-22 situation which could lead to a constitutional crisis and potentially a divided military, said experts. The ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC) met at the weekend to discuss Zuma’s public defiance of the Constitutional Court ruling, which ordered him to appear before the commission. The party also discussed the stepping aside of part leaders implicated in corruption. Zuma...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Jacob Zuma and the men in robes: When a good lawyer is worth his weight in gold 15.2.2021
ANC NEC meeting: Ramaphosa lays down the law in Zuma vs Zondo 14.2.2021
Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla decor is not the kitschiest kitsch ever… but close 13.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Jacob Zuma and the men in robes: When a good lawyer is worth his weight in gold

South Africa EXCLUSIVE: Families kicked out of Shepherd Bushiri complex, left on the street

Health Explained: This is how South Africa regulates medicines and vaccines

Africa Ebola rears its head in Guinea again, 7 cases confirmed

Business Insight We ask the experts: As Bitcoin crashes through R700k is it cheap at the price?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.