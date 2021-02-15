Big trouble brewing in Parktown: Will Jacob Zuma be at the Zondo Commission today?

With the uMkhontho WeSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the eThekwini ANC branch vowing to protect a defiant former president Jacob Zuma ahead of the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture today, Zuma has left the country in a catch-22 situation which could lead to a constitutional crisis and potentially a divided military, said experts. The ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC) met at the weekend to discuss Zuma’s public defiance of the Constitutional Court ruling, which ordered him to appear before the commission. The party also discussed the stepping aside of part leaders implicated in corruption. Zuma...

With the uMkhontho WeSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the eThekwini ANC branch vowing to protect a defiant former president Jacob Zuma ahead of the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture today, Zuma has left the country in a catch-22 situation which could lead to a constitutional crisis and potentially a divided military, said experts.

The ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC) met at the weekend to discuss Zuma’s public defiance of the Constitutional Court ruling, which ordered him to appear before the commission.

The party also discussed the stepping aside of part leaders implicated in corruption.

Zuma had again been summoned to appear before the commission today, but vowed he would rather go to jail than take the stand.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the party’s support of the commission during his State of the Nation Address, it was likely the NEC would not reach a consensus when it comes to corrupt members, said political analyst Professor Mazwe Majola.

He said the party was unwilling to self-correct when it came to corruption and would not reach a consensus when it comes to the step aside resolution.

The Commission has set aside the week of 15-19 February 2021 for the hearing of the evidence of the former President Jacob Zuma and the Chairperson, evidence leaders and all relevant Commission personnel will be at the hearing venue on Monday, 15 February 2021 at 10:00. pic.twitter.com/jnO82dYp4l — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) February 14, 2021

“The ANC is deeply divided and immensely factionalised. Corruption and moral decay are so widespread and entrenched within the organisation.”

The NEC would be dominated by those who deliberately disagree and cause chaos. “The incorrigible cadres will try to control the conversation and dictate the outcome.

“Consequently, the matter will be deferred or even completely put on ice,” he said.

The MKMVA’s message after the Zuma visit was: “Before you try to arrest Zuma, you will first have to face us.”

This could be influential to the “Pretorian Guards” of the country, with the MKMVA at risk of influencing senior officials within the military, intelligence and police force, said political analyst Andre Duvenhage.

“They have sent a message to Ramaphosa to stop investigating. There is a big battle.

“This is a catch-22. Zuma will fight until the bitter end… The way this thing can play out can present us with a constitutional

crisis,” said Duvenhage.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.