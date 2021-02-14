Sanef wants the State Capture Commission to expose journalists paid by the SSA

Following its first council meeting for 2021, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has agreed that it would like to see the State Capture Inquiry, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, divulge the names of journalists who were allegedly paid by the country’s intelligence agencies where there is evidence to back this up.

This comes after testimony at the inquiry, in January, from Dr Sydney Mufamadi in his capacity as chairperson of the high-level review panel into the State Security Agency (SSA).

Mufamadi told the commission that the SSA had paid newswire service African News Agency (ANA) R20 million in exchange for news content with a view on providing a positive boost to former president Jacob Zuma’s public image.

“A major point of discussion was on the recent allegations of journalists being used as spies to further the agenda of the State Security Agency (SSA),” read part of a statement issued by Sanef.

“Members again noted the admission of African News Agency (ANA) CEO Vasantha Angamuthu that they accepted money from the State Security Agency (SSA) to ‘provide multi-media training for SSA analysts and interns across Africa’ and to carry positive stories about South Africa and the government,” added Sanef.

The organisation further declared that freedom of expression and the public’s right to information that is free, and fair is protected in the constitution.

“The self-regulation of the South African media works when complaints by members of the public are adjudicated by an independent person/s outside of one’s own media organisation so as not to undermine the public’s right to recourse. This is important for the credibility of the media in South Africa.”

It concluded by expressing its dedicated to finding an amicable solution to this matter with the parties concerned.

