SSA requires major ‘overhaul’ after political abuses

State Capture 6 hours ago

The DA has suggested the SSA be replaced by an independent, efficient and transparent state security agency.

Eric Naki
09 Feb 2021
06:01:53 AM
State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: ANA

The general feeling among security and policing analysts and opposition politicians is that the pre-Jacob Zuma era intelligence set-up be restored, but with tighter oversight mechanism to prevent political abuses. They suggested that after a long period when the disgraced State Security Agency (SSA) was abused for an ANC factional agenda, a new intelligence dispensation was needed. Various people suggested a non-partisan intelligence body that will serve the interests of the nation and not those of the state, a political party or an individual. ALSO READ: Zuma pocketed spy money, spent millions on positive media spin, Zondo hears Security expert and...

