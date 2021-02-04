‘Jackson Mthembu disagreed with how I was treated,’ Makhosi Khoza tells Zondo

Late former ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu disagreed with how former MP Makhosi Khoza was treated by the ruling party after she was chastised for criticising former president Jacob Zuma.

This was according to Khoza, who recounted during her testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture how she was treated after being fired from the committee she chaired.

When the ANC caucus tried to prevent her from chairing a scheduled meeting in her portfolio committee, Khoza sought advice from Mthembu, former president Kgalema Motlanthe and house chairperson of committees, Cedric Frolick, who, according to her, all disagreed with how the ANC treated her following the fallout.

“Kgalema Motlanthe agreed with me and said the study group has no powers whatsoever of instituting any disciplinary action against a member… I was confused because the tone of Jackson Mthembu, who earlier on was against the study group, had a problem with the study group for taking a decision to boycott a meeting that I was going to be chairing,” said Khoza.

According to Khoza, she was charged with ill-discipline by the ANC study group she was a part of during a meeting chaired by Sizani Dubazana-Dlamini whom the former MP described a former lover of Zuma. During that meeting, she was allegedly read the riot act for voting in favour of a motion of no confidence in Zuma’s fitness to hold office.

“(Mthembu) had given me the green light to hold that meeting… subsequent to being fired I contacted Cedric Frolick and told him this is what had happened and he said ‘no that is wrong, the study group has no right to call off a meeting of Parliament. And I also spoke to Jackson Mthembu. He also concurred with Frolick and said we must go ahead with the meeting.”

