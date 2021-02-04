State Capture 4.2.2021 10:00 am

WATCH: Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza takes the stand at Zondo commission

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza. Picture: Gallo Images

On Tuesday, DA MP James Selfe provided an account of how ANC MPs and officials ignored or failed to act on blatant irregularities found in government contracts and financial activities.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Thursday hear parliamentary oversight-related evidence from former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza on how state institutions were allegedly used to protect former president Jacob Zuma.

The commission will also hear evidence from former member of the parliamentary portfolio committee on transport, Manny de Freitas and parliamentary engagement manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Matt Johnston.

On Tuesday, the commission adjourned after the testimony of DA MP James Selfe, who in his affidavit submitted to  the commission detailed corruption allegations at the Department of Correctional Services and its relationship with service provider Bosasa.

He also provided an account of how ANC MPs and officials ignored or failed to act on blatant irregularities found in government contracts and financial activities.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

