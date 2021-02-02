State Capture 2.2.2021 07:10 am

‘Media should cut ties with news agency’ – expert

Rorisang Kgosana
‘Media should cut ties with news agency’ – expert

Picture: iStock

Sydney Mufamadi told the state capture inquiry last week that ANA had received R20 million from the State Security Agency (SSA) to counter negative coverage on it

Media outlets should cut ties with African News Agency (ANA) as their admission to receiving millions from the spy agency has been the worst case to add to the challenges of journalistic credibility, say experts.

Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi told the state capture inquiry last week that ANA had received R20 million from the State Security Agency (SSA) to counter negative coverage on it, former president
Jacob Zuma and the country.

ALSO READ: Media houses rebuffed spies or demanded too much money, says ‘Ms K’ on ‘Project Wave’

The agency admitted to the transaction, with chief executive Vasantha Angamuthu saying the money received in 2016/17 was for a contract to “provide multi-media training for SSA analysts and interns” and to use its platforms
to “carry positive stories about SA and the SA government”.

But the scandal would alienate the media outlet as its credibility was now severely compromised, said Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird.

“ANA should come clean about that transaction and furnish details of who was involved,” he said.

Veteran journalist Anton Harber said the incident would be yet another serious challenge to journalist credibility in the country.

READ NEXT: ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Factions battle within ANC over North West 2.2.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Zuma prepared to go to jail and booze ban lifted 2.2.2021
Zuma setting himself up as a martyr 2.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!

Covid-19 Highlights from Ramaphosa’s family meeting: The new, adjusted level 3 regulations

Covid-19 Here’s Ramaphosa’s new rules on booze sales

Politics Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition