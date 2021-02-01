 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Going to prison could be like ‘Christmas’ for Jacob Zuma

State Capture 3 hours ago

The former president now runs the very real risk of being locked up for contempt, but this might suit him perfectly as he tries to paint himself as a martyr for radical economic transformation.

Bernadette Wicks
01 Feb 2021
04:46:03 PM
PREMIUM!
Going to prison could be like ‘Christmas’ for Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Jacob Zuma could soon have to put his money where his mouth is, after saying he would rather go to jail than testify in front of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry again, but some believe this may be exactly what the former president wants. While the commission has yet to comment on Zuma’s latest show of defiance against it, experts and analysts say prison time is now a very real threat for him. The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) last week ordered Zuma to cooperate with the commission but he has since responded with the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Mashaba says ActionSA won’t be silenced by thugs following threats of violence 1.2.2021
Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba 1.2.2021
‘I am prepared to go to prison’ – Zuma set to defy ConCourt ruling over Zondo inquiry 1.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba

Covid-19 Ramaphosa to address SA tonight at 8pm in another ‘family meeting’

Business News Report on Ters corruption shows the cracks in the system

Covid-19 Alcohol industry gearing up to start trading on Tuesday – Ntimane

State Capture Zuma’s Russia ‘medical treatment’ rumours swirl 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.