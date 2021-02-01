Going to prison could be like ‘Christmas’ for Jacob Zuma

PREMIUM!
Going to prison could be like ‘Christmas’ for Jacob ZumaState Capture 3 hours ago
The former president now runs the very real risk of being locked up for contempt, but this might suit him perfectly as he tries to paint himself as a martyr for radical economic transformation.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Politics Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba
Covid-19 Ramaphosa to address SA tonight at 8pm in another ‘family meeting’
Business News Report on Ters corruption shows the cracks in the system
Covid-19 Alcohol industry gearing up to start trading on Tuesday – Ntimane
State Capture Zuma’s Russia ‘medical treatment’ rumours swirl