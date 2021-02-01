 
 
Zuma’s Russia ‘medical treatment’ rumours swirl 

If he does go and is not back by 15 February – a date he has been summoned to appear before Judge Raymond Zondo – he could find himself in hot water, a legal expert said.

Brian Sokutu
01 Feb 2021
05:25:35 AM
South Africa's embattled former president Jacob Zuma Picture: MICHELE SPATARI / POOL / AFP)

Is he or isn’t he? That was the question on Sunday after suggestions on social media that former president Jacob Zuma is headed for Moscow for “medical treatment” in much the same way as he went to Cuba last year when the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was eager to hear his testimony. If he does go and is not back by 15 February – a date he has been summoned to appear before Judge Raymond Zondo – he could find himself in hot water, a legal expert said on Sunday. Commenting on weekend social media reports that Zuma...

