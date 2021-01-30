Were ‘Ms K and Mr Y’s’ identities leaked?

Two of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture secret witnesses could have been outed on social media this week, but what consequences – if any – those responsible will face, remains to be seen. Both the commission and the Hawks were this week mum on whether there were any plans to investigate the suggested leak. The commission this week heard shocking evidence around the alleged capture of the State Security Agency (SAA) and how the country’s intelligence services were allegedly used and abused to serve the interests of former president Jacob Zuma and his allies under the previous administration....

Two of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture secret witnesses could have been outed on social media this week, but what consequences – if any – those responsible will face, remains to be seen.

Both the commission and the Hawks were this week mum on whether there were any plans to investigate the suggested leak.

The commission this week heard shocking evidence around the alleged capture of the State Security Agency (SAA) and how the country’s intelligence services were allegedly used and abused to serve the interests of former president Jacob Zuma and his allies under the previous administration.

Among the witnesses who took the stand was an operative identified only as “Ms K”, who blew the lid on how close to R1 billion was allegedly spent on what she described as a “private force” for Zuma during his presidency.

She also confirmed the contents of an affidavit that another operative identified only as “Mr Y” – who is now in a coma – had submitted to the commission.

Despite Zondo previously having ruled both Ms K and Mr Y’s identities be protected, an image which included details purporting to expose them was circulated on social media this week.

Whether or not the information is accurate is unknown, though. Even if it were, no one could confirm it without violating Zondo’s ruling.

But outing a protected witness’s identity could constitute a crime. And this is not the first time it’s been an issue at the commission.

In November, former SA Aiways board chair Dudu Myeni revealed what she claimed was the identity of another protected witness – “Mr X” – live on camera, while testifying.

And despite a warning from Zondo not to repeat it, she did.

Later that month, Zondo announced the commission was opening a criminal case against Myeni.

