Were ‘Ms K and Mr Y’s’ identities leaked?

State Capture 1 hour ago

An image which included details purporting to expose them was circulated on social media this week.

Bernadette Wicks
30 Jan 2021
06:32:03 AM
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Picture: Refilwe Modise

Two of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture secret witnesses could have been outed on social media this week, but what consequences – if any – those responsible will face, remains to be seen. Both the commission and the Hawks were this week mum on whether there were any plans to investigate the suggested leak. The commission this week heard shocking evidence around the alleged capture of the State Security Agency (SAA) and how the country’s intelligence services were allegedly used and abused to serve the interests of former president Jacob Zuma and his allies under the previous administration....

