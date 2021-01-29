State Capture 29.1.2021 10:10 am

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Commission resumes after another witnesses unlawfully revealed

Siyanda Ndlovu
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Commission resumes after another witnesses unlawfully revealed

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency

Before her testimony, Ms K said that she had previously received threats.

The safety of two key witnesses central to evidence relating to State Security Agency (SSA) at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture may be compromised, due to screengrabs making rounds on social media allegedly containing details linked to them.

On Wednesday an unidentified witness, Ms K, gave her testimony at the inquiry and made references to the content of an affidavit by Mr Y – who could not testify due to his state of health.

Before her testimony, Ms K said that she had previously received threats. The commission ruled that she should testify from an undisclosed location for safety reasons.

ALSO READ: ‘Miss K’ names and shames Zuma’s alleged spook allies at Zondo commission

Her testimony echoed that of Sydney Mufamadi, who chaired a review panel into the SSA after former president Jacob Zuma stepped down, and that of acting director-general, Loyiso Jafta, that the agency was skewed to benefit the interests of Zuma.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Judge made an ‘error’ alleges Makhura on PPE scandal 29.1.2021
Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry 29.1.2021
R17 million heist at SSA complex was an inside job, Miss K tells Zondo commission 28.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken

Music and streaming Tributes pour in for legendary jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo

matric Record number of matric dropouts projected for class of 2020


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition