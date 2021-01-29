WATCH LIVE: State Capture Commission resumes after another witnesses unlawfully revealed

The safety of two key witnesses central to evidence relating to State Security Agency (SSA) at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture may be compromised, due to screengrabs making rounds on social media allegedly containing details linked to them.

On Wednesday an unidentified witness, Ms K, gave her testimony at the inquiry and made references to the content of an affidavit by Mr Y – who could not testify due to his state of health.

Before her testimony, Ms K said that she had previously received threats. The commission ruled that she should testify from an undisclosed location for safety reasons.

Her testimony echoed that of Sydney Mufamadi, who chaired a review panel into the SSA after former president Jacob Zuma stepped down, and that of acting director-general, Loyiso Jafta, that the agency was skewed to benefit the interests of Zuma.

