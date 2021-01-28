R17 million heist at SSA complex was an inside job, Miss K tells Zondo commission

To date, State Security Agency (SSA) officials who were allegedly involved in the R17 million heist from a safe inside the agency, are still holding their positions.

This was revealed by SSA’s unidentified witness, Miss K, to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, for the commission, asked the witness about the involvement of the Cooperative Disability Investigations (CDI) members in the robbery that happened in December 2015.

She said that CDI members were indeed implicated in the robbery of R17 million from a safe inside the SSA complex.

ALSO READ: SSA had no respect for Constitution, Jafta tells Zondo commission

According to reports, the stolen cash included several currencies used to pay informants and to fund overseas intelligence operations.

“Yes, it did happen and did get input from Johan himself on this, in detail, that the people are within his unit [CDI], but those people remain there [at SSA] currently,” said Miss K.

Then Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told AmaBhungane in 2016 that the people who had carried out the robbery “knew exactly where and how to gain entrance into the building…and the safe’s location”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.