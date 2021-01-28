Zuma ‘must be held accountable’

Former president Jacob Zuma was South Africa’s Donald Trump as he manipulated state machinery in order to stay in power and he must be held accountable for the damage he caused, says an expert. A former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) operative has also claimed Zuma was the worst leader in exile who turned the ANC intelligence unit into a shambles and allegedly used tribalism to stay in power. Institute for Security Studies (ISS) senior researcher Dr Jakkie Cilliers said the culture of lack of accountability was instilled into the state, particularly the State Security Agency (SSA), during the Zuma years...

Institute for Security Studies (ISS) senior researcher Dr Jakkie Cilliers said the culture of lack of accountability was instilled into the state, particularly the State Security Agency (SSA), during the Zuma years in government.

According to Cilliers, the evidence given by chair of the high-level review panel on intelligence Dr Sydney Mufamadi at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture reflected “exactly the story of MK culture that was carried over into the state”.

The panel found that Zuma used the SSA to fight his political battles within the ANC, was paid a salary from the SSA budget and his cronies were offered unsolicited security by the state.

The SSA members were involved in attempts to prevent Cyril Ramaphosa from attaining power.

Cilliers said the rot in the SSA began in exile.

“It’s a particular culture that dominates, where there is no distinction between the state and the party. The many problems that we see in the ANC and the government today have their origin from this culture.

“I think eventually he was responsible for all the damage, the interventions made for his direct benefit to keep him in power, similar to Donald Trump.”

The former MK operative, who asked not to be named, described Zuma as a “pathetic” leader.

“I operated with Zuma in the front-line states. He was not the main man of intelligence.

“The main man was Mzwai Piliso and the head of operations was Rashid, an Indian guy. Zuma occupied some unknown space in the structure…”

He claimed Zuma specialised in blackmailing his comrades and allegedly planted his “spooks” in the SSA when he was president.

“They continue to work for him.”

