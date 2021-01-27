State Capture 27.1.2021 04:16 pm

‘Miss K’ names and shames Zuma’s alleged spook allies at Zondo Commission

Siyanda Ndlovu
‘Miss K’ names and shames Zuma’s alleged spook allies at Zondo Commission

Masked: Zuma at Tuesday's hearing. POOL/AFP/KIM LUDBROOK

Miss K’s testimony echoed those of Director General of the SSA, Loyiso Jafta, and Former Minister Sydney Mufamadi in alleging that the agency faced financial abuse under the leadership of Zuma.

On Wednesday an unidentified witness, Miss K, gave her testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and revealed names of the alleged spooks who she says helped former President Jacob Zuma to serve his own interests through the State Security Agency (SSA.)

Miss K’s testimony echoed those of Director General of the SSA, Loyiso Jafta, and Former Minister Sydney Mufamadi in alleging that the agency faced financial abuse under the leadership of Zuma.

She said that the abuse of the agency and its mandate occurred primarily under the leadership of Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo, and Advocate Bongani Bongo.

She went on to reveal that Maruti Nosi, Ambassador Thulani Dlomo, and Arthur Fraser were the main implementers of the alleged capture.

ALSO READ: Zuma pocketed spy money, spent millions on positive media spin, Zondo hears

She told the commission that former spy boss Dlomo wanted to establish a presidential protection unit, tasked with providing security services for  Zuma when he became President.

She went on to say that the members of that unit were trained in an unnamed country, signed dodgy contracts that were not approved by the agency, and were given firearms by the agency.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation 27.1.2021
Gun organisation up in arms over State Capture spy agency testimony 27.1.2021
ConCourt set to rule on Zondo commission vs Jacob Zuma 27.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition