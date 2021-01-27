‘Miss K’ names and shames Zuma’s alleged spook allies at Zondo Commission

On Wednesday an unidentified witness, Miss K, gave her testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and revealed names of the alleged spooks who she says helped former President Jacob Zuma to serve his own interests through the State Security Agency (SSA.)

Miss K’s testimony echoed those of Director General of the SSA, Loyiso Jafta, and Former Minister Sydney Mufamadi in alleging that the agency faced financial abuse under the leadership of Zuma.

She said that the abuse of the agency and its mandate occurred primarily under the leadership of Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo, and Advocate Bongani Bongo.

She went on to reveal that Maruti Nosi, Ambassador Thulani Dlomo, and Arthur Fraser were the main implementers of the alleged capture.

ALSO READ: Zuma pocketed spy money, spent millions on positive media spin, Zondo hears

She told the commission that former spy boss Dlomo wanted to establish a presidential protection unit, tasked with providing security services for Zuma when he became President.

She went on to say that the members of that unit were trained in an unnamed country, signed dodgy contracts that were not approved by the agency, and were given firearms by the agency.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.