WATCH LIVE: State Capture Commission hears evidence from unidentified witness

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture continues on Wednesday to hear evidence related to the State Security Agency (SSA), this time from an unidentified witness.

On Tuesday, the commission heard damning allegations made against the former president Jacob Zuma, the ANC and how maladministration and abuse of power were prevalent at the agency.

These revelations were made by the agency’s acting director-general Loyiso Jafta. Jafta’s testimony echoed testimony given by Sydney Mufamadi made before the commission on Monday.

ALSO READ: ‘How spies helped JZ’

In 2018, Mufamadi – chairperson of the High-Level Review Panel into the SSA – presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa a report which found the prevalence of politicisation of the civilian intelligence community, based on factions in the ANC and a disproportionate application of secrecy in the agency.

He revealed that former president Jacob Zuma allegedly pocketed millions of rands from the agency’s special operations unit between 2015 and 2017.

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.