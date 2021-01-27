 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Zuma’s abuse of system ‘no surprise’

State Capture 3 hours ago

The intelligence community initiated Project Wave to help protect Zuma’s reputation locally and internationally.

Eric Naki
27 Jan 2021
04:50:39 AM
PREMIUM!
Zuma’s abuse of system ‘no surprise’

Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The use of the SA intelligence community by former president Jacob Zuma to achieve his political ends was abuse of the highest order and not a surprise, political experts have said. Political analyst Professor Susan Booysen, research director at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, said there was no doubt Zuma abused the intelligence department during his reign. “It’s not a surprise that the high-level report came up with that observation. Much of what came out of the Zondo commission was a confirmation of the report by the [2018] High Level Panel into the State Security Agency activities,” Booysen said....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Cyclone Eloise aftermath and Baroka holds Chiefs 27.1.2021
‘How spies helped JZ’ 27.1.2021
Probe the whole spy community 27.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.