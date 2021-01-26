SSA money was used to fund ANC factions ahead of elections, Jafta tells Zondo inquiry

Acting director-general of State Security Agency (SSA) Loyiso Jafta on Tuesday made damning claims about the ANC before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Jafta said maladministration was at its peak when he joined the agency back in 2017.

He said systems of proper management, particularly of the finances and expenditure, were not adhered to.

He said a number of officials in the agency had their names in the debtor’s register and owed millions to the agency.

“I could not understand how it could be that members would owe a state organisation so much money,” he said.

Among the damning claims laid bare by Jafta was that there were monies that left the agency for purposes of funding the ANC for the activities of particular factions, especially towards elections.

Jafta said in the financial year 2017-2018, a sum of R125 million could not be accounted for.

To commission chair Raymond Zondo’s surprise, Jafta dropped a bombshell when he revealed that another R9 billion went missing at the agency and no one had accounted for it.

“That money could have gone to anyone’s pocket,” said Jafta.

ALSO READ: SSA had no respect for Constitution, Jafta tells Zondo commission

Among the many things laid bare by Jafta was the abuse of power and state resources regarding activities like spying.

He said former president Jacob Zuma had set up bogus unions to spy on rivals, saying leaders of trade unions claimed they received instructions from Zuma to spy on rival trade unions such as the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.