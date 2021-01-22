The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has revealed that late Minister in Presidency Jackson Mthembu was due to appear before the commission in the coming weeks.

Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19.

“Mr Mthembu publicly supported the commission, cooperated with it, and was due to testify before the commission in the next few weeks with regard to the time when he was the chief whip of the ANC in Parliament,” the commission said in statement.

The commission said it would continue its work without the contributions of Mthembu, and passed its condolences to his family.

