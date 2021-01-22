State Capture 22.1.2021 04:24 pm

Jackson Mthembu was set to appear at State Capture Commission

Citizen reporter
Jackson Mthembu was set to appear at State Capture Commission

Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The commission said it would continue its work without the contributions of Mthembu, and passed its condolences to his family.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has revealed that late Minister in Presidency Jackson Mthembu was due to appear before the commission in the coming weeks.

Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19.

“Mr Mthembu publicly supported the commission, cooperated with it, and was due to testify before the commission in the next few weeks with regard to the time when he was the chief whip of the ANC in Parliament,” the commission said in statement.

ALSO READ: Jackson Mthembu to be laid to rest in official funeral on Sunday

The commission said it would continue its work without the contributions of Mthembu, and passed its condolences to his family.

ALSO READ: Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
A minister who was ‘too good to die’ 23.1.2021
Mthembu was worthy of respect 23.1.2021
Funding Act welcomed 23.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition