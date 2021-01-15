WATCH: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe testifies at Zondo Commission

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Friday hear Eskom-related evidence from former Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Molefe.

Molefe is alleged to have abused his power at both Eskom and Transnet (where he was CEO before joining the power utility), and enabled the Gupta family and their aides to secure millions of rands through lucrative contracts.

UPDATE: Brian Molefe’s testimony cut short as Zondo has to isolate

Watch the proceedings below, courtesy of the SABC.

