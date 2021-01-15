 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Hopefully Zondo will get answers…’

State Capture 3 hours ago

‘When I went to the meeting I did not know that people would be fired and lives would be changed, including mine.’

Asanda Matlhare
15 Jan 2021
04:38:37 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Hopefully Zondo will get answers…’

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency

Former public enterprises acting director-general Matsietsi Mokholo told on Thursday the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that she had no idea that an Eskom meeting that took place in 2015 would be life changing. Mokholo testified she received a call on 11 March, 2015 from former minister Lynne Brown’s then PA inviting her to a meeting at former President Jacob Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal with the board subcommittee and Brown. “The full board was present [but later] the minister asked the executives to be excused – the matters that were discussed in...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
WATCH: Zondo frustrated by ‘I don’t knows’ and ‘I don’t remembers’ from witness Vuyisile Ndzeku 27.8.2020
Zondo inquiry sitting adjourned as ex-Free State govt CFO self-isolates after Covid-19 exposure 14.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Fleurhof evictions and Gordhan no-show at Zondo commission 12.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.