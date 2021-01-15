‘Hopefully Zondo will get answers…’

Former public enterprises acting director-general Matsietsi Mokholo told on Thursday the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that she had no idea that an Eskom meeting that took place in 2015 would be life changing. Mokholo testified she received a call on 11 March, 2015 from former minister Lynne Brown’s then PA inviting her to a meeting at former President Jacob Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal with the board subcommittee and Brown. “The full board was present [but later] the minister asked the executives to be excused – the matters that were discussed in...

Former public enterprises acting director-general Matsietsi Mokholo told on Thursday the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that she had no idea that an Eskom meeting that

took place in 2015 would be life changing.

Mokholo testified she received a call on 11 March, 2015 from former minister Lynne Brown’s then PA inviting her to a meeting at former President Jacob Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal with the board subcommittee and Brown.

“The full board was present [but later] the minister asked the executives to be excused – the matters that were discussed in their absence were possible suspensions and terminal leaves.

“I informed the minister that we were not supposed to be part of the discussion of the firing of the executives as this was not an area of our concern,” she said.

She said the minister had nodded in concurrence.

“When I went to the meeting I did not know that people would be fired and lives would be changed, including mine.

“I’m hoping that through this process people will get the answers.”

