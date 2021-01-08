WATCH: State Capture Commission resumes in 2021 with Alexkor evidence

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has resumed for 2021, with matters relating to a mining joint venture between state-owned diamond company Alexkor and the Alexander Bay community, from Alexkor contractor Gavin Craythom.

In December, the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, requested a three-month extension to complete the commission’s work after the first Covid-19 lockdown put a halt to its activities.

Zondo also said President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify at the commission, but Zondo is still embroiled in a legal battle to get former president Jacob Zuma back in the witness chair.

Earlier this year, the commission was given an extension to 31 March 2021 by the North Gauteng High Court, with Zondo explaining that he had approached the court with the extension application because the commission needed more time to be able to make proper findings.

