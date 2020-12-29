Zondo bid to get Zuma back at State Capture Commission comes to a head

PREMIUM!
Zondo bid to get Zuma back at State Capture Commission comes to a headState Capture 1 min ago
The commission will resume in January, with evidence on Eskom. It also still has to hear evidence from the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa before it wraps up its work.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile