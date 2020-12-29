 
 
Zondo bid to get Zuma back at State Capture Commission comes to a head

State Capture

The commission will resume in January, with evidence on Eskom. It also still has to hear evidence from the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa before it wraps up its work.

Bernadette Wicks
29 Dec 2020
05:06:47 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma appears on his first day at the Zondo Commission on 15 July 2019. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency

Former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is a blatant violation of the foundational constitutional value of accountability. That is according to the commission’s secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, in his heads of argument, to be dealt with in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday as they try to force Zuma back to the commission. Zuma said through his lawyer he would no longer be taking part. There was no shortage of drama at the commission this year, with the likes of Popo Molefe, Lucky Montana, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan and Zuma making waves. The commission...





