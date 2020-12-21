 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Will Mkhwebane’s new Vrede report hold up to scrutiny?

State Capture 1 hour ago

The public protector has ordered that the controversial Vrede dairy project be revived and an apology issued to the supposed beneficiaries, but this begs the question of what will be done to recover the millions already lost, and who will be held accountable.

Sipho Mabena
21 Dec 2020
06:27:01 PM
PREMIUM!
Will Mkhwebane’s new Vrede report hold up to scrutiny?

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ordered that Free State MEC for agriculture, William Bulwane, “apologise” to beneficiaries of the failed R250m Estina Dairy Farm project and “revive” the project, leading to more questions over whether her remedial action addresses the actual issue of the complaint. In her findings released on Monday, the public protector found that former Free State premier Ace Magashule and former Agriculture MEC, Mosebenzi Zwane, failed to practice oversight in the Vrede dairy farm project. Mkhwebane said there was political interference in the project that saw millions of Rands meant for the development of black farmers channelled...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.