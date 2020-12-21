WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on State Capture Commission’s work

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is set to update the public on the commission’s work during a media briefing.

This comes after Zondo told Power to Truth with JJ Tabane on eNCA on Sunday that President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify at the commission.

Zondo also revealed during the interview that he would request a three-month extension in an effort for the commission to complete its report, as it would not meet its deadline set for March 2021.

READ MORE: Zuma should appear before Zondo despite his review application – commission lawyers

While the exact details surrounding the briefing remain unclear, Zondo is expected to address matters of former president Jacob Zuma after his attorney, Eric Mabuza, confirmed that Zuma would not participate in the commission’s Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bid to force him to appear before Zondo.

Zuma walked out of the inquiry last month after Zondo refused his application for the deputy chief justice’s recusal.

The inquiry now wants the ConCourt to order Zuma to comply with two separate summons for him to appear before Zondo – between 18 January-22 January and 15 February-19 February.

Watch the briefing below courtesy of the SABC.

