 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Gordhan and Mpofu’s verbal sparring sets Zondo commission alight

State Capture 3 hours ago

Sparks fly at the Zondo commission as ‘arrogant’ former finance minister Pravin Gordhan butts heads with Tom Moyane’s counsel Dali Mpofu over, among other claims, Gordhan calling the ex-Sars boss ‘cheeky’.

Bernadette Wicks
01 Dec 2020
05:00:43 AM
PREMIUM!
Gordhan and Mpofu’s verbal sparring sets Zondo commission alight

Adv Dali Mpofu is pictured at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, 30 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The gloves came off when Pravin Gordhan climbed into the ring with Tom Moyane’s lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday. From the outset, it was clear there would be no love lost between the two. Mpofu’s highly anticipated cross-examination of Gordhan on Moyane’s behalf on Monday started with a tense exchange around the former finance minister’s decision to appear before the commission by video link this time, which Gordhan said was based on medical advice. And things quickly escalated from there, with deputy chief justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo stepping in...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’

Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash

World Biden names all-female senior communications team

Politics ‘Not surprising Ace on poll drive’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.