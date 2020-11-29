Tom Moyane to cross examine Pravin Gordhan at Zondo commission

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chair by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will on Monday hear the cross-examination of Minister Pravin Gordhan by former Sars boss, Tom Moyane.

Last year, Zondo granted Moyane leave to cross-examine the minister of public enterprises, in particular, on the former Sars boss’ motives for laying charges against him.

In 2015, Moyane brought charges against Gordhan relating to the early retirement payout for the tax authority’s former deputy commissioner, Ivan Pillay. The case opened by Moyane was reportedly also used in the investigation of the so-called rogue unit at Sars.

The charges were later withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In August, Gordhan was a no show for the cross-examination at the commission, with his legal representative telling Zondo that this was due to a cabinet meeting the minister had to attend.

The Commission will also hear Sars related testimony from a former employee and partner at BAIN SA, Athol Williams.

